The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,429,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.