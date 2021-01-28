Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SASR. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

