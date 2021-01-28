Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

