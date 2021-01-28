Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

