Piper Sandler Comments on City Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.