HC Wainwright Raises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $35.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

