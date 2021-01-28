Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

