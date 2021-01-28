B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $1,668,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

