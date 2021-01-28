Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FVCB opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

