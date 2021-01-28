Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $94.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.