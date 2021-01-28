Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Head to Head Survey

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 221.65 -$4.41 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 114.48 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -16.59

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 2 3 0 0 1.60

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 59.05%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.33, suggesting that its share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

