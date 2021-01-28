Comparing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Core Laboratories 1 9 3 0 2.15

Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $21.22, indicating a potential downside of 35.53%. Given Core Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Core Laboratories $668.21 million 2.19 $101.98 million $1.79 18.39

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95% Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74%

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Basic Energy Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

