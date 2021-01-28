Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

BNL stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $755,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

