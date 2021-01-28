Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €208.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

VOW3 opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of €151.23 and a 200-day moving average of €142.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

