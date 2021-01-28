Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.
Shares of HAL opened at $17.28 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.
In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.