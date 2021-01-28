Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of HAL opened at $17.28 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

