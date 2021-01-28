Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

ETR VOW3 opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of €151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

