Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NYSE FRT opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

