K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.58.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

