Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 133,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 140,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 124.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

