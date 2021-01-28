Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 4.1%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 778,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 292,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

