Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.