Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast stock opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $247.95.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medifast by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,351,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

