Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$55.94 on Tuesday. Metro Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

