Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

