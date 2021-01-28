Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

TFC opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

