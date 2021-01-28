Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to “Buy”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $57.37 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

