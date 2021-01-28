Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

SAF opened at €105.95 ($124.65) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

