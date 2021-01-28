Cadence Bancorporation to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

CADE opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

