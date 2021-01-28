Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Reduced by Analyst

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

SQ opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

