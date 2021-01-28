Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Boosted by B. Riley

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.