DA Davidson Comments on Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BOCH opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

