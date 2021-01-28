FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

NYSE FIS opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

