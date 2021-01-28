Cummins (CMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins stock opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.16.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

