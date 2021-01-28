Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON EYE opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.67. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 474 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.39.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.