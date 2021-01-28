Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON EYE opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.67. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 474 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.39.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Company Profile
