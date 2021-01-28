Canaccord Genuity Boosts Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Price Target to GBX 420

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Volex plc (VLX.L) stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.08. Volex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £508.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

