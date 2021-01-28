ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

