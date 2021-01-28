GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,400.80 ($18.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,378.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,448.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a market cap of £70.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.