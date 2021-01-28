Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to “Hold”

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $418.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.