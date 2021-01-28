Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
