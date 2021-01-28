Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

