GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.49. 828,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,003,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,312 shares of company stock worth $4,379,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

