Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $252.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $997.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.84 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $996.47 million, with estimates ranging from $934.41 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 128,355 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

