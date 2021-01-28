Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

