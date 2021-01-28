Critical Survey: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Spirit Airlines 3 5 5 1 2.29

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 5.04% 6.16% 1.82% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.41 $27.46 million $0.78 8.13 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.65 $335.26 million $5.09 5.00

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

