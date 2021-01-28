Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Accor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

