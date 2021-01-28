AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. AO World has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

