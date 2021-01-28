Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COIHY. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

