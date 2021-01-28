Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.