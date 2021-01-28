Hexcel Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

