Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

