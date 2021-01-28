Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CZNC. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CZNC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,601 shares of company stock worth $63,912 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.